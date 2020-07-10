"Wear a damn mask," Gov. Polis says

In his press conference on Thursday, Governor Polis wanted to make himself clear on how he felt about people wearing masks.

"Wear a mask. Wear a damn mask," Polis sternly said.

He says the state estimates that around 70% of Coloradans are wearing masks, but in his words, "It ain't enough."

"We need to get 85 or 90 percent. Masks are very effective. Both in preventing somebody who is contagious from spreading it but also in protecting yourself."

"Summer of No Parties."

Polis urged the younger generation to avoid large gatherings at parties, and stick to small get-togethers.

"The question of whether we are having these large parties without social distancing where it spreads will really determine the future of our state," Polis says.

To watch his full conference from Thursday, click below.