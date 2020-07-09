Colorado unveils coronavirus modeling tool for public

Colorado’s Gov. Jared Polis unveiled a publicly available coronavirus modeling tool at a press conference Thursday.

The website allows users to input their own parameters such as percentage of people wearing masks or social distancing to predict the COVID-19 infection rate and is available at coloradocoronavirus.com.

“What happens if the 20-somethings still party but the 68-year-old-pluses all stay at home,” Polis said. “You can actually create all these scenarios yourself.”

Colorado has seen an increase in the number of new coronavirus infections for the first time since April, when the department reported 1,484 additional cases the week ending June 21.