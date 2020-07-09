Deceased body found near 5th Street Bridge, no crime suspected

The Grand Junction Police Department says that no foul play or crime is suspected after a deceased body was found near the 5th Street Bridge Thursday morning.

Officers responded just before 9:00 after dispatch received a call from a person who witnessed the body.

GJPD says they are currently investigating the death, but do not think any crime is involved.

The Mesa County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the person and cause of death.

