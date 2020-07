MISSING PERSON: 16-year-old Katie Davis has been missing out of the Colorado Springs area since July 5.

She is 5'5", 135 lbs, has blue eyes and red hair.

The Colorado Springs Police Department says she may be in the company of an adult male and that her eyebrow is pierced.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact 911 or 1-800-843-5678.