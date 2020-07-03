Eagle County now requiring face coverings in public indoor settings

Eagle County updated its county's Public Health Order regarding COVID-19 after they say they have seen a recent increase in cases.

One of these updated changes is they are now requiring face coverings in public indoor settings, and places outdoors where social distancing cannot happen. This includes retail stores, grocery stores, theaters, post officers, libraries, etc.

“We are taking this step now to protect the progress we’ve made, as well as our near- and long-term goals of a successful school year, ski season and beyond,” said Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry. “We believe the potential inconvenience of wearing masks is a small price to pay to protect that future.”

They also came up with a regulation that no more than 100 people can gather together indoors, and no more than 175 people can gather outside.

Eagle County has 697 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of July 3.