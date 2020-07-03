NM Park Ranger on administrative leave after shooting unarmed man from Southwestern CO

A New Mexico Park Ranger is on administrative assignment after shooting and killing an unarmed man from Southwestern Colorado.

It happened March 21 in Carlsbad Caverns National Park.

Charles "Gage" Lorentz was driving from his worksite in Texas to Montrose when he stopped in the park.

The Eddy County Sheriff's Office says Park Ranger Robert Mitchell stopped Lorentz for speeding on a dirt road.

The video shows Mitchell ordering Lorentz to spread his feet and move closer to a railing.

Lorentz is seen complying with those orders.

But when the ranger orders Lorentz to turn around, he refuses.

The Ranger asks Lorentz to take his hands out of his pockets.

Then, without warning, Ranger Mitchell deploys his taser at Lorentz.

The next 26 seconds of the video is missing.

When the video resumes, Ranger Mitchel has his service gun out and shoots Lorentz twice.

When other officers arrived on scene, Ranger Mitchell said after his taser didn't work, he tried to stun Lorentz again, and Lorentz hit him in the head.

"This man takes out a taser and shoots Gage with no provocation from Gage whatsoever and literally, he clearly doesn't know what he's doing because the taser just bounces off Gage's chest and he's escalated the situation. There's no communication, no de-escalation," says family attorney Shannon Kennedy. "How many kids in America have done wheelies down dirt roads? It's a citation, it's a warning, it's not a death sentence."

The sheriff's office has turned over its evidence to the District Attorney.

The U.S. District Attorney's Office is also investigating the case.

Police reports state Lorentz was unarmed at the time and the autopsy reports show he had no alcohol or drugs in his system.