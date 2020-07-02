Walmart turning 160 parking lots into drive-in theaters

Walmart is transforming 160 of its store parking lots into drive-in movie theaters starting in August.

Drive-ins have been making a comeback as a safer alternative to the traditional movie theaters that remain closed in much of the U.S amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Walmart says the family-friendly nights will include hit movies, special appearances from filmmakers and celebrities, and concessions delivered to customer vehicles.

Starting in August at select Walmart stores, we’re partnering with @Tribeca and rolling out the red carpet for drive-in movie premieres, complete with car-side ��and ��service. Stay tuned for more details. See you at the movies! https://t.co/JfUPB6QK8C pic.twitter.com/t4Enk8aYzL — Walmart (@Walmart) July 1, 2020

Walmart is partnering with Tribeca Enterprises for the films. Locations and movie titles haven’t been announced yet.

he events will run through October and will include more than 300 showings.

