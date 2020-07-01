Colorado sees record turnout in primary election

A new Colorado record has been set after 1,577,347 ballots were turned into the Colorado Secretary of State's office yesterday.

The state's office says this is easily the largest of any state primary in Colorado’s history.

Of those ballots, 99.3% were returned via mail or ballot dropbox.

44.96% of active voters turned in a ballot in this primary election compared to just 37.63% in 2018.

918,374 ballots were returned for the Democratic party, and 565,805 for the Republican party.

Within each party’s primary, 99.4% of voters who participated in the Republican Primary returned their ballot by mail while 99.2% of voters who participated in the Democratic Primary did the same.

“In midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Colorado just set a record turnout for a state primary. A total of 99.3% of voters cast a mail ballot, and there were not lengthy lines or wait times reported at in-person voting centers,” said Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold. “Despite misleading attacks, disinformation, and attempts to make vote-by-mail a partisan issue, Colorado’s election proves that mail ballots are the key to accessible voting during this health crisis.”