Cases spike in Sunbelt, other states back off on reopening

Arizona recorded more coronavirus deaths, infections and emergency-room admissions in a single day than ever before in a rapidly deepening crisis Wednesday across the Sunbelt that sent a shudder through other parts of the country and led a number of states to put their reopening plans on hold.

Coronavirus cases continued to increase in hard-hit states like Arizona and Florida where expanding outbreaks have shifted the pandemic’s epicenters to the South and the West ahead of the July Fourth holiday.

On Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence planned to visit Arizona, where cases have spiked after stay-at-home orders expired in mid-May.