SWAT situation ongoing in Montrose

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 11:41 AM, Jul 01, 2020

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO)- Montrose Police Department Patrol units and the Montrose Police Department’s SWAT Unit are in the 2100 block of Sara E Lane responding to an earlier call.

The Montrose PD noted that there is no danger to the public from this incident.

Limited information is available at this time.

The Montrose County Sheriff's Office is also on scene.

Police have asked that the public to avoid the area, as units are still on scene.

��*For media inquiries, please call 970.699.2274*

_____
#montroseco @montrosecountyso

Posted by Montrose Police Department on Wednesday, July 1, 2020

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus