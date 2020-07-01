SWAT situation ongoing in Montrose

Montrose Police Department Patrol units and the Montrose Police Department’s SWAT Unit are in the 2100 block of Sara E Lane responding to an earlier call.

The Montrose PD noted that there is no danger to the public from this incident.

Limited information is available at this time.

The Montrose County Sheriff's Office is also on scene.

Police have asked that the public to avoid the area, as units are still on scene.