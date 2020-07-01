Loveland Pass closed due to fuel tanker rollover

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is advising the public that Highway 6 over Loveland Pass is closed due to a fuel tanker rollover.

CSP is saying that the rollover has caused injuries, but the extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.

#BREAKING Highway 6 over #LovelandPass is CLOSED due to fuel tanker rollover with injuries. Troopers and @Summit_Fire are responding. Expect extended closure.@SummitSheriffCO pic.twitter.com/Pl1Cj29VzL — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) July 1, 2020

State Patrol and Summit Fire are the primary responding agencies.

They are advising the public to expect extended closures.