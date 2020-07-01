Loveland Pass closed due to fuel tanker rollover

Updated: Wed 10:12 AM, Jul 01, 2020

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO)_- Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is advising the public that Highway 6 over Loveland Pass is closed due to a fuel tanker rollover.

CSP is saying that the rollover has caused injuries, but the extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.

State Patrol and Summit Fire are the primary responding agencies.

They are advising the public to expect extended closures.

 