BREAKING: Lauren Boebert defeats Scott Tipton for CO-3

Lauren Boebert has defeated Scott Tipton in the Third Congressional District race. She is set to face Diane Mitsch Bush in the November election.

This marks the first time a woman will hold the district's position.

After it was announced that she defeated Tipton, President Trump congratulated Boebert on her victory on Twitter.

Thank you, Mr. President!

"I have been traveling all throughout the 29 counties in this district and I have been gauging the people, and the response is amazing, the momentum is overwhelming and humbling, and I'm so appreciative of all the support that we've been receiving," says Boebert.

Tipton has served in the position since 2011 and was considered a heavy favorite in the race.

Boebert got a big push from Mesa County, as she received roughly 70 percent of their vote (18,320 unofficially votes unofficially). Montrose County was 63 percent in favor of Boebert as of the last check as well.

In Garfield County, where Boebert operates Shooter's Grill, a restaurant that is famous for their workers that open carry, she has only received 49.85% of the vote so far.

All results are unofficial at this point. All numbers are from the Colorado Secretary of State.