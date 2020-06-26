DEVELOPING: Search and rescue operation underway for 66-year-old hiker

Search and rescue operations are currently underway in the Colorado National Monument for 66-year-old Jim Fuchs of Grand Junction.

Fuchs left a note that "indicated" he was going to go hiking in the Monument on June 22. Staff with the monument was notified by a friend of Fuchs at around 7:00 p.m. on June 25 that he had not been seen since.

Fuchs' vehicle was found at the Lower Serpents Trail parking lot, just inside the east entrance of the monument.

Searchers from the National Park Service, Mesa County Sheriff's Office and Mesa County Search and Rescue Ground Team are involved in the search.

Searches began Thursday night and resumed again Friday morning.

Crews are utilizing a drone to help their search.

If anyone hiking along the trails or backcountry from Devil's Kitchen or Lower Serpents parking lots over the last 4 days remembers seeing Fuchs or has any other information, please contact the monument staff at 970-250-0805.