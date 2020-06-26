DEVELOPING: State Patrol looking for two suspects, ask Fruita community to be vigilant

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is looking for one Hispanic male and one white male in the Fruita area after they were spotted in a stolen vehicle on I-70.

••COMMUNITY ALERT** - (Fruita Area) - California carjacking suspects in the Fruita area around 7am. 2 males, one white 5’10, 140 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes, black baseball cap. Hispanic male, same build with tan shirt. Possible suspect photo attached. DO NOT APPROACH. Call 911 pic.twitter.com/K9fRa62mUl — CSP Fruita (@CSP_Fruita) June 26, 2020

Earlier on Friday, Utah State Patrol (USP) spotted a stolen vehicle out of California traveling on I-70 in Utah.

USP pursued the vehicle for a while and then discontinued.

CSP spotted the vehicle taking the Fruita exit and went to follow. By the time they arrived, they found the vehicle parked in the parking lot at the Fruita Community Center.

Lockdowns were initiated at the Fruita Rec Center and at the Fruita Hospital. It is unknown if these measures are still in place.

Multiple agencies have since responded and have set up a perimeter to look for the suspects.

Authorities are asking people in the area to be vigilant.

CSP is taking the lead on the investigation.