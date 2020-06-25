Mesa County to enter into Stage 1 Fire Resrictions

Starting June 26, Mesa County will enter into Stage 1 Fire Restrictions.

This applies to all of Mesa County including BLM land with the EXCEPTION of land managed by the U.S. Forest Service.

“We don’t make this decision without thoughtful consideration. We look at the data, the potential for significant wildfires and balance it with the impacts to our community,” said Mesa County Sheriff Matt Lewis. “I’m concerned with the level of fire danger we are seeing, one spark could quickly spread into a dangerous wildfire threatening lives, property and natural resources.”

In implementing these restrictions, officials pointed to the dry conditions and the increase of human-caused fires as of late.

"We are starting to see more human caused fires. The recent hot and dry conditions and no forecast for significant moisture in the next few weeks pose greater fire risk. We want everyone to be cautious on the upcoming holiday weekend while enjoying their public lands." stated Grand Junction Field Manager Greg Wolfgang.

Stage 1 Fire Restrictions prohibit:

• Personal use of fireworks

• Campfires outside of designated fire pits or fire rings

• Agricultural open burning without a Sheriff’s issued burn permit

• Use of explosive targets

• Smoking outside near combustible materials.

You can see a map of what areas are under the fire restrictions below.