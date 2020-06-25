Garth Brooks on the big screen in Montrose this weekend

This weekend, you can see Country singer Garth Brooks on the big screen in Montrose.

The Star Drive-In Theater in Montrose is showing the concert Saturday night, for $100 per vehicle. The theater says they are operating at half capacity, which is 150 people. But they are almost sold out, and have already sold more than 100 tickets. Officials say the pandemic hasn’t had a huge impact on business, but the event this weekend certainly helps.

“This is exclusive to drive in theaters, it will not be broadcast on TV, nor will it be streamed, nor will it be anywhere else…it’s an exclusive concert that he has performed and done, put in the format that we need to put into our projectors.”

The concert will also be showing in Delta Saturday night at the Tru View Drive-IN.