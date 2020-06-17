Local organization criticizes city council members on their response to protestors attending meeting

A local organization is reacting to a heated exchange between city leaders.

During the Grand Junction City Council meeting on Monday, several council members voiced their concerns about dozens of protestors showing up during one of their meetings earlier this month.

The protestors were part of the RAW group, which stands for Right And Wrong. Organizers say they were there to speak out about social justice.

The people with RAW say several council members stated "their displeasure at 70+ people of color and allies" attending the June 3rd meeting.

Several council members say they wish they would have been given advance notice that the protesters planned to be at the meeting.

"I don't see a problem with all of them coming here because it is a public meeting and we needed to hear from those people, but it should have been brought up to all of us so that we at least knew," said Councilmember Phyllis Norris to fellow Councilmember Anna Stout.

During the exchange, Stout said, "I am here to be a voice for my community and that's what I was doing that evening."

In response, Councilmember Phillip P'ea exclaimed, "That's fine. We don't need to be surprised, Anna. That's all I'm saying."

The City of Grand Junction recorded the entire meeting. To view the exchange, click to 3:01.45 in the video.