East Canyon fire rages to over 2,700 acres in southwestern Colorado

The lightning-caused East Canyon Fire burning near Mancos, Colorado is currently 0% contained, according to La Plata County.

Wildland 27 (MMA327) en route to the #EastCanyonfire in Montezuma & La Plata Counties. Video taken by DFPC Battalion Chief Lanoue #cofire #dfpcfire pic.twitter.com/z60CYCF06Z — COFirePrev&Control (@COStateFire) June 15, 2020

The fire made significant gains yesterday as dry and windy weather persisted during the afternoon hours, and officials estimate the fire to be over 2,700 acres at this time.

On Monday afternoon, the fires growth forced Highway 160 between Cortez and Durango to shut down. However, the highway has since been reopened by Colorado State Patrol.

A Type II Incident Management Team assumed command and will work on strengthening and securing several areas before fire activity picks up later in the day says La Plata County.

Smoke from this fire, along with other wildfires burning in Arizona, has made its way into parts of the valley.

Some of you may have noticed it's a bit smokey out there today! For most of Western CO/Eastern UT, the smoke is originating in Arizona with the Magnum and Bush fires. Parts of SW Colorado are getting extra smoke today from the East Canyon fire. #cowx #utwx pic.twitter.com/WlRzx60qgG — NWS Grand Junction (@NWSGJT) June 15, 2020

The Department of Public Health and Environment issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for southwestern Colorado due to the heavy smoke in the region.

Critical fire conditions have forced Red Flag Warnings across much of Western and Southern Colorado on Tuesday.