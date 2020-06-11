Wildfire sparks north of Cedaredge near Grand Mesa, evacuation order in place

The Delta County Sheriff's Office confirms that a wildfire has sparked north of Cedaredge in the High Park Road/Squirrel Rock Road Area, and are ordering evacuations for nearby residents.

The evacuation order is between the area of High Park Road and east to Highway 65, and south to Brimstone Road and Ward Creek Road.

The Cedaredge Fire Department has responded to the fire.

The DCSO says to not call 911 in regards to the fire as they are aware of the incident.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.