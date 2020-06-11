Motorcyclist dies following accident on 4th and Ute Avenue

An adult male motorcyclist has been confirmed dead by the Grand Junction Police Department following an accident involving them and a vehicle off of 4th and Ute Avenue Wednesday evening.

The identification of the driver will be handled by the Mesa County Coroner's Office.

The cause and circumstances of the crash are still under investigation, says the Grand Junction Police Department.

The accident caused a lengthy closure near the intersection.

We will continue to update this article when information is received.