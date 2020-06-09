BREAKING: Colorado Mountain Winefest canceled

The 29th Annual Colorado Mountain Winefest, presented by the Grand Junction Group, has been canceled.

In a press release, the Executive Director of the Colorado Association for Viticulture and Enology says, "With the current public health concerns of COVID-19, Colorado's public health orders limiting large gatherings, and the uncertainty of what future orders will allow, our Board of Directors did not see a way to safely and equitably produce Colorado Mountain Winefest since the event typically draws over six thousand guests from across the globe."

They noted that is was a decision they did not take lightly, and that they understand the impact the decision has on the Grand Valley community.

As for ticket holders, they say they will be contacting you them shortly for refunding options.

At the end of the release, it says, "We hope to see you in Palisade, Colorado on September 16-19, 2021."