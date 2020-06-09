November ballot to include initiative on banning abortion after 22 weeks in Colorado

Backers of a proposed initiative to ban abortions at 22 weeks in Colorado have collected enough signatures to put the measure on the November ballot.

The secretary of state’s office said Monday that the group behind the initiative collected more than 153,000 valid voter signatures to qualify.

The proposal would make it illegal for anyone to perform an abortion when a fetus is at 22 weeks of gestation or later. It would allow abortions after that time only if a woman’s life is in danger.

Colorado is one of several states without time limits on when women can get an abortion.