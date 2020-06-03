Blue Creek Fire in Mesa County currently burning 83 acres

On Tuesday evening, fire crews responded to the Blue Creek Fire, which is burning about 10 miles southeast of Gateway. BLM Colorado Fire says that the fire is currently burning 83 acres.

Fighting the fire are three federal engines, one heavy air tanker, six smoke jumpers, and one Department of Fire Prevention and Control Type 2 Helicopter.

Smoke from the fire may be seen in southwestern parts of Mesa County. The cause of the fire is lightning.

We will continue to update this article.

