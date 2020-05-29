Save-A-Life Jacket Program to put life jacket station at Las Colonias

As things warm up, more folks are going to be out on the river and like we've already seen this season, it can be a dangerous place.

Save-A-Life Jacket program works to make sure there are life jackets at every boat ramp from Palisade up to Loma. Brian Cohee began the program after a trip down the river turned fatal for a fellow rafter. He's now working to put life jacket station at Las Colonias river park.

"My first time out there I saw probably a hundred people out there and maybe three or four people had life jackets on. So right away it just shows me even if it's shallow water, there are still children, cold water… There are too many examples of why you need a life jacket," says Cohee.

Cohee hopes to put a hundred life jackets out there for folks to use and return. He's asking for life jacket donations; you can leave them at life jacket stations at the 32 road boat ramp or at the blue heron boat ramp.