Woman who died on I-70 reportedly jumped out of vehicle after phone call, says fiancé

The Garfield County Coroner has identified Ashlee Duquette, 32, as the deceased female who died on I-70 on May 22.

Her fiancé says that she received a call, and became visibly upset after ending the call. She then allegedly jumped out of the vehicle from the back door on the RV near milepost 107 on the interstate.

Ms. Duquette did not have a permanent residence and was in the process of moving from California to the Denver Metro area according to the Coroner.

On May 26, 2020 an autopsy was performed by the Coroner’s Office contract forensic pathologist. The decedent had several injuries to include fatal blunt force head injuries. The manner of death is being investigated as a suicide.