Roice-Hurst anticipating increase in surrenders, decrease in donations

The pandemic has locked a lot of us at home and many folks have brought a new four-legged friend with them.

Animal shelters across the country have seen empty cages thanks to stay at home orders and Roice-Hurst says this is a long-term trend we can expect to continue. Short-term, though, the shelter expects donations to dip and more animals surrendered because of the current economic state.

"More than half of Americans own pets. This crisis is going to affect more than half of Americans, obviously, and so as people, whether they're recent adopters, or have had their pets forever, or got their pets from breeders, or got their pets from friends… no matter where they've gotten their pets, they're all going to be at the same risk for bringing them back," Anna Stout, Roice-Hurst’s Executive Director.

Roice-Hurst says that if you've ever considered fostering a pet or donating, now's the time.