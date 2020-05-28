Multiple agencies responding to several fires near 26 and G Road, police on lookout for suspicious male

POLICE NEED YOUR HELP: The GJPD is requesting citizens to be on the lookout for a suspicious male in the area of 26 Road and G Road that is possibly starting fires in the area.

The male is described to have last been seen wearing all black and believed to be on a bicycle. If you see the subject, do not approach him and call 911.

Fire crews from Grand Junction, Clifton, Lower Valley, Lands End, and Palisade are working several fires in the area. The Mesa County Sheriff's Wildland Team and a Type 3 helicopter from Rifle are also on scene according to the Clifton Fire Protection District.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the areas of 25 and 26 Road between F 3/4 Road and I Road.