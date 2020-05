Robert Ayres, a 59-year-old resident of Olathe, Colorado, has been identified as the victim who died in a motorcycle/truck collision late Wednesday morning by the Montrose County Coroner's Office.

The case is currently under investigation by the Olathe Police Department. Colorado State Patrol and the Montrose County Coroner's Office of Medical Investigation is assisting the OPD.

We will continue to update this article as we receive further information.