Politicians taking things virtual

No shaking hands and kissing babies on the 2020 campaign trail…

Andrew Romanoff, a Colorado Democrat running for U.S. Senate, is one of many politicians spanning across the aisle taking things online. He's hosting virtual town halls to interact with several thousand voters each week leading up to the June 30th primary.

"I have personally—and you're not going to believe this, but there's an app for this—I have texted over 600,000 voters over the last 8 weeks, one at a time, and making sure that they are getting the support they need, the housing they need, the mental healthcare they need; [it] is one of my top priorities," says Romanoff.

He used to run a Colorado mental health organization; he says that now more than ever, mental health should be a priority.