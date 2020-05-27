Mesa Mall to reopen to the public on May 28

The Mesa Mall says that they will reopen to the public starting on Thursday, May 28.

Monday through Saturday hours will be from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday hours will be from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

While the mall is officially reopening, businesses within the mall can make their own call if they choose to reopen or not, according to the press release from Mesa Mall.

The mall will implement social distancing requirements, such as being at least six feet apart from others and to avoid being in groups.

While face coverings are recommended, they are not required for entrance. However, individual tenants can implement their own standards.

“We are inspired by the resilience of our community and look forward to safely welcoming back our guests starting on May 28,” said Paul Petersen, General Manager at Mesa Mall. “Most importantly, our call to serve transcends shopping and dining, and speaks to the heart of our mission as a true partner in Mesa. We will continue to work with local, state and federal agencies to do all we can in order to contribute to the containment, treatment and prevention of COVID-19, while finding safe and meaningful ways to aid the Mesa community.”