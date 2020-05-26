Boy drifted off at Las Colonias River Park found safe

A bit of a scare earlier today... A boy that drifted off at the Las Colonias River Park was found safe this afternoon.

Rescue crews searched the strip of river between Las Colonias and the 5th Street Bridge for about 30 minutes before finding the boy. The Grand Junction Fire Department responded among other agencies; they say that today’s happy ending is a good reminder to be safe on the river.

“The Lazy River is part of the Colorado River, it’s just another conduit of it, so the same safety rules apply for both. You need to wear a life jacket, it’s not appropriate to be in the Las Colonias River area without a life jacket. It’s important to have a flotation advice," says spokesperson for GJFD, Dirk Clingman.

This time of year, the river is rushing fast due to snowmelt and GJFD says conditions on the river can change quickly.

