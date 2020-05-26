Montrose cancels 4th of July fireworks display

As has been the case with many towns on the Western Slope, the City of Montrose says it is canceling their annual Independence Day fireworks display.

In recent weeks, Grand Junction, Telluride, Ouray, and other Colorado towns have made the same decision.

They quoted public health considerations tied to the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason to cancel the event.

The city says that they are considering the possibility of rescheduling the display to occur later in the year when some of the current uncertainties are resolved.