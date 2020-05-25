More unsafe driving although traffic similar to last Memorial Day weekend

This Memorial Day is looking a little different because of the coronavirus, but Colorado State Patrol says traffic is about the same.

So far, CSP has seen 9 DUIs this weekend which is on par with years past. While the numbers look pretty similar, CSP says they have been seeing more unsafe behaviors on the road over the past few months like drinking and driving, driving without a seatbelt, or even just speeding.

"I don't know if it's a false sense of security or less people out and about, or not really having anywhere to go, quite frankly, because nothing is open. I don't have a good answer as to why. But we're still busy," says Sergeant Justin Mitchell of CSP.

CSP says local movement was a little lighter, but interstate traffic was pretty normal, despite travel restrictions still in place for most of the state.