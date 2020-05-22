Local nonprofit fundraising to help sister city through pandemic

A local nonprofit is working to help those in El Salvador battle the coronavirus.

In 2004, El Espino was designated the "sister city" of Grand Junction. Since then, The Foundation for Cultural Exchange has supported a scholarship program for youth there. Now, they're working to provide groceries and cleaning supplies to students' families and some of the most vulnerable households in the community.

"As you can imagine, a country like El Salvador was struggling long before this pandemic hit and now, with some of the most stringent stay-at-home orders and quarantine orders in the world, it's really affecting people and people who are already living in poverty or on the brink of poverty are finding themselves in unimaginable situations," says FCE president and founder Anna Stout.

Along with basic needs, El Espino doesn’t have the infrastructure to support these students in online school. FCE is fundraising to change that; here's the link to donate: https://fceelsalvador.z2systems.com/np/clients/fceelsalvador/donation.jsp?campaign=7&utm_source=General+Interest&utm_campaign=87f5ef3de9-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2017_11_28_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_fe64fc5ebe-87f5ef3de9-355328586&mc_cid=87f5ef3de9&mc_eid=9043e45e88

