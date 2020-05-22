Recovery statistics from local communities

Montrose, Delta, and Mesa counties have started to regularly update their recovery statistics for COVID-19.

In Mesa County, 52 of 52 positive cases have recovered. To date, the county has had 2,124 negative tests, and 194 tests are pending at this time. No Mesa County resident has died due to COVID-19 according to the county and state.

In Delta County, 54 of 57 cases have recovered. While the number of negative tests in the county is unknown, the county says that 814 tests have been administered to date. 66 results are pending. Only one resident in the county has died from COVID-19.

Finally, in Montrose County, 114 people who tested positive have reported that they have recovered. 140 residents of the county have tested positive, and there is one presumptive/inconclusive result. The county says that 1,143 people have tested negative. 11 Montrose County residents have died from the virus.