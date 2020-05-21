HELP FIND MISSING GIRL

The Grand Junction Police Department needs your help to find Marissa Leonardi, 21, who went hiking on Wednesday and has not been seen or heard from since.

Though she is an experienced hiker, it is out of character for her to not check-in.

Marissa drives a 2018 White Ford Escape, with a CMU sticker in the back window. The Escape has California plates.

Investigators are working on her last known location, but it is unknown where she was hiking.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Grand Junction Police Department.