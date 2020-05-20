GJFD PPE donation

A Grand Junction company is doing its part to make sure first responders remain safe during the health crisis.

The Grand Junction Fire Department received a donation of personal protective equipment. Much of the PPE gear is provided by Hill People Gear, a local company that makes outdoor and backcountry gear.

First responder crews wear PPE on every call. Not just the ones where someone is suspected of being infected with COVID-19, so they go through PPE pretty quick.

"What I like about this donation is the kits come complete and everything is together. We can get these out to our crews right away. They can put them in service right away today, in fact, and be able to use them," says the Grand Junction Fire Department Chief Ken Watkins.

All the kits are single-use kits. Hill People Gear collaborated with a company called My Medic out of Salt Lake City. They donated enough for every member of the Grand Junction Fire Department.