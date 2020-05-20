Lions Club Student Athlete Awards

Eight local student-athletes are being recognized by the Lions Club of Grand Junction, and local non-profits are benefitting form their hard work.

The recipients come from every area high school. They are being recognized for their accomplishments in the classroom and in athletics.

Each winner will receive a plaque and a donation of $250 from the Lions Club to the non-profit of their choice on their behalf.

From Fruita Monumen Hight: Lila Dere and Jack Hawkins

From Grand Junction High: Christian Hafey and Madison Martinez

From Central High: Shaelynn Grant and Luke Peasant

Palisade High: Morgan Sellden and Kevin Loya

All of the student-athletes were selected by the faculty, coaches, and administrators from each school.