Graduation ceremony requirements

Under Mesa County's Safer at Home plan, it includes variances from the state for gyms, restaurants, and faith-based organizations. However, the county does not differentiate from the state on its orders set for graduation ceremonies.

A key guideline set by the state is you have to limit how many people can gather in one place at a time, which is currently only 10. Due to having graduation classes that far exceeds this number, schools that hoped to hold a traditional graduation ceremony have been out of luck.

The 10 people or less guidance from the state has been the biggest factor in limiting plans that are possible according to D51's Public Information Officer Emily Shockley.

Additional guidelines or recommendations set by the state are to limit the ceremonies to students and staff, include virtual options for friends and family, hold ceremonies in a staggered manner as late into spring or summer as possible, and that ceremonies must be held outside.

To view all of the state's guidelines on graduation ceremonies, click here.