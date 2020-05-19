Fruita Monument High School seniors protest D51 graduation plans

We've seen a few graduations so far here locally during the pandemic: some virtual, some parading, and even drive-in movie theatre style.

Students and parents from Fruita Monument High School, though, aren't happy with D51's proposed graduation ideas. They took to the streets demanding the traditional in-person graduation in July. Protesting seniors stood along Aspen Street socially distanced, donning a mask along with their cap and gown.

"The school board is an elected position. Those people work for us and they need to do their job. They need to step up; they need to fight for our kids. Like I said, this isn't New York. We haven't had thousands of deaths. We've had fifty cases, no deaths. We haven't had a new case in three weeks," says parent of an FMHS senior, James Williams.

D51 officials say they will continue to look at the options and have a decision by their original date of June 22nd.