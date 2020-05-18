Assisted living facility unhappy about still being in lockdown

Many places are seeing eased restrictions in the safer-at-home phase, but one local assisted facility says they're still under lock and key.

As it is now, assisted living facilities are grouped in with senior care facilities under the umbrella of Long Term Care… Aspen Glen Assisted Living here in Grand Junction says they shouldn't be. They're a small facility; they house those with disabilities and say their residents aren't a group at-risk for contracting the virus.

"I'm very happy here. I don't necessarily want to move out. But you know what? I'll go crazy locked down this summer. It's just not fair that everyone else is unlocked. I feel like I'm in jail. I feel like I'm held hostage," says Aspen Glen resident John Williams.

Visitation is restricted to only essential personnel still at these long-term care facilities and residents are still encouraged to stay home as much as possible.