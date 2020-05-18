GJPD responds to man who was struck with baseball bat, stabbed multiple times

The Grand Junction Police Department responded to a call around 9:00 p.m. Sunday night that said a male victim had been struck with a baseball bat.

It happened on the 900 block of Ouray Ave.

The victim was transported to St. Mary's Hospital, where it was discovered the male had wounds consistent with a baseball bat, and that he had serious stab wounds as well.

The man was discharged from the hospital on Monday morning.

At this time, the GJPD has no suspect, but believe this is an isolated incident.