The Clifton Fire Protection District responded to a fire on Wren Wood Court this morning around 10:30 a.m. A trailer home, an RV, and two cars were completely destroyed in the fire.

Residents managed to evacuate themselves and two dogs, and firefighters were able to rescue two cats in the fire.

The Mesa County Sheriff's Office evacuated nearby homes out of an abundance of caution.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.