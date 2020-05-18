Man shot in his apartment off of Rood Ave, GJPD says still no suspect found

The Grand Junction Police Department responded to the 900 block of Rood Avenue on May 16 after reports of shots fired.

We are told that the reporting party called in around 1:00 a.m. to say that a male suspect had entered her apartment and shot her husband.

When officers arrived, they set up a perimeter around the area but were unable to locate a suspect.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and has since been released.

Officers do not have a suspect and the investigation is ongoing. The GJPD says this is an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the public.