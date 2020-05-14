Collbran native delivers gourmet meals to Italians hard-hit by pandemic

A Collbran woman, now living in Italy, is delivering gourmet dishes to those hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Amy Bellotti went to Italy to become a chef more than 20 years ago… and then she married one and has never left. Her Michelin star chef husband has been cooking up award-winning dishes and the couple has been delivering a little something decadent to customers’ doorsteps. Being a restaurant right now, Amy says, is hard… she credits her Western roots with the ingenuity to keep adapting.

“It was quite intense to deal with the masks and the gel and the distance and the call and food being at the right temperature… it was pretty intense. But it was really, really fabulous to have that first contact again with the guest," says Amy.

The food is already prepared, it just needs to be warmed and assembled. Their dishes are all served with a hand-made mask and a note, reading, “stay safe.”

