Fruita boy gets heart transplant

In January, we met Carter Seely, a four-year old Fruita boy who needed heart transplant… Now, an update.

Carter was able to get that heart transplant at the end of March. His age made it difficult to find a donor heart; the one he got was initially too large, but the doctors were able to make it fit for little Carter. Carter was discharged mid-April after 7 months in the hospital and now, parents Shanalyn Hibberd and Trent Seely say he’s rehabilitating well.

“He just wants to be outside playing and stuff. Just looking back, it seemed like it was never going to end and what a journey this whole thing has been. We’re so grateful that somebody gave us the opportunity to give Carter a second chance,” says Trent Seely.

Carter’s family had to move to Aurora in order to get Carter the care he needed. Now, they’re looking at moving back to the Western Slope.

