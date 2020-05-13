Colorado to receive 190,000 additional testing kits, says Cory Gardner

WASHINGTON D.C. (KJCT)- Cory Gardner sent out a tweet Wednesday afternoon saying that President Donald Trump has committed to sending 190,000 additional testing kits to the state of Colorado.
This comes after a meeting that involved Gardner, Colorado Governor Jared Polis, and the President in Washington D.C. today.
Just got out of a meeting with @POTUS and @GovofCO – thank you @realDonaldTrump for committing to send 190,000 #COVID19 testing kits to Colorado.— Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) May 13, 2020