Mesa County Public Health now offering antibody testing for COVID-19

Mesa County Public Health says they are now scheduling antibody testing at their facility to help determine if you have had COVID-19.

To schedule an appointment and get pricing information, you can call Mesa County Public Health at 970-683-2300.

The antibody test is a blood test that looks for antibodies in your blood, and by doing so, can detect the body's immune response to the infection caused by the virus.

MCPH says they will use the tests for epidemiological purposes, and to help understand the timeline and impacts of the virus.

"Our case counts have remained low, leaving many to believe they may have been exposed to COVID-19 even earlier than when the first case in Mesa County was detected," says Executive Director of MCPH Jeff Kuhr. "These tests will help us put together a more complete picture of the virus in our local community, and could provide valuable information to help us plan should another wave of illnesses hit in the months ahead."