Florists stay busy on Mother's Day despite pandemic

Mother's Day is one of the busiest days of the year for florists, but this year, some weren't sure what to expect.

An uncertain economy and guidelines keeping folks at home were signs for concern, but one local florist said this mother's day was just as good as last year, if not better. While they're not allowing customers in the store, deliveries and pick-ups kept them busy.

"I think a lot of people weren't able to be with their mommas and so they ordered, they couldn't travel and they couldn't go to the stores that they were used to going to and people were ordering locally, which was great. I heard that a lot," says Sandi Reynolds, owner of Country Elegance Florist.

Country Elegance says they saw their phone calls and web traffic go up, even if foot traffic was down.