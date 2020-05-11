Governor Polis says camping in state parks to resume on May 12

In his press conference Monday afternoon, Governor Jared Polis said that camping in Colorado State Parks will resume on May 12.

Polis also said that he will determine the next steps for restaurants and summer camps on May 25, and will provide the next steps for the safer at home plan on June 1.

In Mesa County, restaurants, gyms, and retail stores have been given the green light to open in a limited capacity if they practice social distancing guidelines set forth in their reopening plan. The full plan can be viewed here.

To watch the Governor's full press conference, click below.

